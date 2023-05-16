Who says that you always need to watch something that’s serious? You could always go for something lighter instead, such as a good comedy show. If you have a good cable service, you can find a multitude of channels to watch, which includes numerous comedy channels as well. For that matter, you should definitely consider getting Spectrum Cable for yourself since it offers a plethora of channels to watch.

However, not only can you watch comedy shows on TV but you also have the option to stream your favourite comedy shows on streaming services as well, they allow you to watch your favourite content whenever you want it. If you’re looking for recommendations, then you are certainly in the right place, here are some shows we think you need to watch this year.

Bupkis

Imagine Pete Davidson’s life, but a bit more exaggerated. That is exactly what Bupkis is about as it focuses on the life of Pete Davidson and not only does it feature a comedic take on the comic’s life, but it also mentions some elements that were not true about his life at all but he added them in to make the show even cooler.

The best part about the show is that it was written by Davidson himself, which means the show is bound to be funny. Throughout the duration of the show, Davidson also gets to meet multiple famous personalities. If you are looking for some light-hearted comedies, then Bupkis should most certainly be on your list.

Shrinking

How weird would it be if your therapist actually started being too honest with you and told you what they really felt? That’s right, that’s the plot of Shrinking in which there is a therapist who is currently in the process of handling death and he starts changing his own rules when it comes to treating other people. Instead of having his patients speak more about themselves, he ends up sharing more than he probably should and he also becomes brutally honest with his patients, telling them things he shouldn’t be. When he changes his practices, he sees that his own life has started changing and not only that but the lives of the people around him have also started changing.

The show features Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, and Harrison Ford, which are a guarantee the show is great.

Blockbuster

Remember Amy Santiago from Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Well, she’s back! Well, not in a way that is remotely related to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Here we are talking about Blockbuster which stars Melissa Fumero and it is about the famous media store, Blockbuster. It shows today’s age where everyone prefers watching streaming services over heading to the DVD store so that they could rent CDs to watch at home. Before Netflix, we used to have Blockbuster Video to fulfill our entertainment needs for all the movies and TV shows that we wanted to watch.

The show is about the last Blockbuster store in not only the United States but the entire world since everything has been taken over by streaming services. In the show you get to see how the entire crew of the store tries to struggle to make the store function in the 21st century so that it would stay relevant in times of online applications.

How I Met Your Father

You probably remember How I Met Your Mother and how amazing it was, right? This is a continuity of the show which focuses on How I Met Your Father rather than How I Met Your Mother. The show features a woman named Sophie who is a mom and she begins telling her kids the story of how she met their father in the first place. Again, the show focuses on a couple of youngsters who grow up into adults and try to figure their lives out. While there is friendship, there are also a lot of heartbreaks. However, the bond between everyone is wholesome exactly like how it was in How I Met Your Mother.

When it comes to the cast, the actors in the show include Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Christopher Lowell, Tom Ainsley, and Suraj Sharma.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is among the most popular sitcoms of all time as it shows the lives of a couple of detectives who work at the fictional 99th precinct of Brooklyn. They are always intertwined in each other's lives as they are not only colleagues but also friends that think of each other as no less than family. Not only is the show a funny one to watch but it also has a lot of heartwarming moments that would make you fall in love with the show.

In conclusion

These are some of the best comedy shows that we think you need to watch in 2023, especially when you feel like you’ve had a bad day so that you could brighten up your day!