Any business is driven by profit – and that is as it should be, because a profitable business contributes to the well-being of its employees and to a well-functioning economy.

For an organisation to be a good employer, however, it also needs to give back to society. And that is what Corporate Social Responsibility is all about. An organisation that engages in CSR shows that it is socially accountable and is aware of the impact it is having on the economy, society and the environment. This translates into the kind of actions that give back to society – and thus enhance the community, society and world it operates in.

ComeOn Group is one such organisation. Founded in 2008, ComeOn has grown into a leading global player with over 500 employees across seven main locations, including its Malta headquarters. It launched its first online brand in 2010 and today, ComeOn Group runs dozens of brands in multiple markets.

Despite its global presence, ComeOn Group still nourishes its local roots – as shown by its recent sponsorship deal with two Sliema sports clubs: Sliema Aquatic Sports Club and Sliema Wanderers FC. This sponsorship deal is intended to support the localities surrounding ComeOn Group’s headquarters – and to give back to the clubs, their fans and the Sliema community, which is also the locality where ComeOn had their first office.

“We are excited to have partnered with two sports clubs that have the same values at heart as ComeOn Group does. For us, this was the natural step to join forces with two established clubs that do a wealth of good for their local communities,” said Daniela Vella, Chief Operating Officer at ComeOn Group.

Frank Testa, club president of Sliema ASC, added: “We are very excited to start this collaboration with ComeOn Group. Our principles converge in many ways, with energy, determination and positivity being an integral part of both ComeOn Group’s and Sliema ASC’s identity. These are exciting times for both organisations and I hope this will be the start of a long journey together.”

Keith Perry, Club President of Sliema Wanderers FC, said: “Sliema Wanderers Football Club, being the most successful club in the history of Maltese Football, is proud to team up with ComeOn. We look forward with optimism and courage to this Partnership. We are sure that this venture will reap dividends to both parties in the years to come. We really look forward to this great collaboration.”

Sports lies close to the core of ComeOn’s business and is also something that represents team spirit with positive effects on mental well-being, which is both an internal and external CSR objective at the company. ComeOn Group will also continue to invest in the mental health and well-being of their employees, which also ties well with the sponsorship of the two sports teams.

