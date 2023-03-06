The research literature is growing on what makes Generation Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – different from previous generations. Sociologists, demographers and human resources experts (many of whom now prefer to label themselves as “talent managers”) try to understand how this youngest generation knocking on the doors of the labour market will impact the way society is evolving.

The backdrop to this generation’s adulthood is very different to that of their Generation X parents and Baby Boomer grandparents. Some often refer to Gen Z as addicts of technology. They do not know how older generations worked without broadband, mobile phones and computers. They grew up on social media and spent more time looking at their personal screens than any generation.

A US survey reveals that, on average, Gen Z spend 15.4 hours a week following social media, constantly switching between various apps while watching a film, texting while eating and online shopping while doing homework. The implications of these trends for management are critically important as by 2025, Gen Z are expected to account for 27 per cent of the workforce.

Gen Z grew up in the aftermath of the recession brought about by the global financial crisis of 2008, the economic fallout from COVID, and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

However, contrary to some intuitive conclusions, these events have not made this generation risk-averse or non-entrepreneurial. Like many generations before, Gen Z consider salary level the most essential factor in deciding on a job. But they value salary less than every other generation.

According to research among US students, Gen Z could change jobs up to 10 times bet­ween the ages of 18 and 34. The old concept of a career ladder running from the office boy or girl to the executive suite could be replaced by something much more like ad hoc and flexible work patterns. Still, it is becoming more evident to employers that this generation prioritises jobs where they can expand their skills and broaden their talents and experience. Employers must change how they attract, hire, develop and retain talent, fostering personal development.

Due to COVID, Gen Z’s learning has been disrupted in a way that schools were unequipped to manage. Some schools converted coursework to an online format, often implemented by teachers and professors untrained for such a platform.

In many cases, learning has been attempted in the family context with members housebound and juggling multiple responsibilities. This was certainly not conducive to instruction without any preparation.

Research is beginning to indicate that many Gen Z are already experiencing a difficult cultural transition between tertiary education and the world of work. This makes some of them feel disoriented and confused.

Some employers are introducing mentoring programmes where young employees help senior workers improve their skills in technology and social media. Mentoring can be a powerful way to leverage generational diversity in the workplace as older workers are trained to ease the transition of young workers into the workplace.

Surprisingly it is becoming evident that Gen Z suffers from higher levels of anxiety and depression than other generations. The current global geopolitical turmoil, the global warming threats and increasing social inequality may be some of the reasons affecting the mental health and social development of the youngest gene­ration.

Most companies know that employee stress and anxiety, if left unaddressed, can lead to high absenteeism, turnover and lowered productivity. More than ever, employers must focus on their employees’ mental and physical health to ensure that the work-life balance is a reality.

There is no person that represents Gen Z more prominently than Greta Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist who is known for challenging world leaders to take immediate action for climate change mitigation. Gen Z want their employers to care about the environment and have high standards when it comes to ethics. They resent greenwashing and want an honest commitment from their political leaders to fight climate change and safeguard the environment. This may explain why so many Gen Z disengage from the traditional political process.

Every generation changes the world of work and how communities evolve. The Silent Generation, those born bet­ween 1928 and 1945, fought for their countries, women’s voting rights and education for all. Gen Z enter adulthood in the wake of a pandemic and escalating geopolitical tensions at a time when the climate emergency poses an unprecedented threat to humanity.

These events are shaping the destiny of Gen Z and the leaders of tomorrow. We wish them the very best for their future.