Expected wins for top contenders Neptunes and San Ġiljan emerged when they faced Valletta and Birzebbuga in the Premier Division on Wednesday.

That Neptunes cantered to this 17-7 victory is an understatement as the Reds eased off to an emphatic victory to re-open a three-point lead at the top of the standings. San Giljan went a step further as they crushed Birzebbuga 23-6.

Most of the Neptunes goals came from Steven Camilleri with five, and Michael Spiteri Staines and Jake Muscat with three strikes each.

