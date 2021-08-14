A second-half goal from Jeferson handed Birkirkara a winning start as they launched their 2021/2022 BOV Premier League campaign against Mosta.
Jeferson scored Birkirkara’s opening goal early in the second half before two late goals from Leandro Aguirre and Federico Falcone handed the Stripes a much comfortable win.
Mosta, on their part, created some interesting chances but failed to pile pressure and salvage at least a draw on the opening day of the league.
