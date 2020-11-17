Looking down while taking a stroll in Valletta might reap an unexpected surprise this week, as a new street exhibition will see the story of the Great Siege depicted in comic book format.

The exhibition, which is on public display in St Lucy Street, is being put up in a run-up to the Pop Culture Online Fest, which is being held in lieu of Malta Comic Con this year.

In collaboration with Wicked Comics and the Valletta Cultural Agency, artist Christian Kotey condenses the thrill and excitement of the Great Siege into a 10-page epic depicting underdog Grandmaster de Valette snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Saying he didn’t know much about the battle before coming to Malta five years ago, Kotey said he was struck by the history of the siege and wondered how more creatives had not explored such a fascinating and complex story.

“I didn’t know much at first but I thought it sounded like a really classic comic book story,” Kotey said.

“The Maltese and the knights were massively outnumbered and yet they somehow managed to defeat the Ottomans through cleverness and pure tenacity.”

The hardest part of the project for Kotey was having to summarise the extent of the siege and all of its key players into just 10 pages.

“This was a massive battle that lasted months, I imagine they were under immense stress and pressure from the onslaught that was coming at them,” Kotey said.

“You almost don’t realise how the Knights were like these special forces who held it together at the last stand. They were powerful, dedicated and completely devoted to this order that they lived and died for. It has all the makings of an epic, I’m genuinely surprised how no one has ever made a film about it.”

With an interest in realism, Kotey said a lot of research went into the project, both in getting names, dates and location right, but also in researching what kinds of weapons and armour knights at the time may have used.

“I would love to expand the story further, it’s a great underdog story with long battle scenes. There are so many moments in Maltese history that I think should be explored more in a medium that appeals to a wide bracket of people.”

The exhibition will remain on display until November 28.