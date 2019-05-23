The recent Netflix release Beats will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv cinema today at 9pm.

Set in a small Scottish town in 1994, the coming-of-age drama follows two best friends, Johnno and Spanner, who share a deep bond, forged through childhood. Now on the cusp of adulthood, life is destined to take them in opposite directions. But this summer is going to be different for them, and for the country. In pursuit of adventure and escape, the boys head out for one last night together that will change them forever.

Beats is a universal story of friendship, rebellion and the irresistible power of gathered youth – set to an electrifying, eclectic soundtrack. It is directed by Chris Robinson and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh.

Beats will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 9pm and on Tuesday, July 2, at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.