A coming-of-age story set in Malta, whose protagonist is a young woman named Pandora, is being staged at the Manoel Theatre this weekend.

The plot finds the girl facing her deepest and darkest secrets after meeting a group of unconventional teenagers while tending to her father’s bar on a hot summer day.

Staged by Hassle Mejjet Theatre Collective, Pandora stars Leah Rianne Muscat, Adam Ryan, Aidan Aquilina, Annalise Ebejer and James Azzopardi Meli. It is written by Benjamin Abela and directed by Brendon Thearle.

The show, classified 15+ will be held at the Manoel Theatre Studio Theatre, Valletta, tomorrow and on Saturday at 6.30pm and on Sunday at 5.30pm. Log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt for tickets or call the booking office on 2124 6389.