Last Saturday, Valetta’s streets were overflowing with music and colour in honour of Malta Pride, a celebration of diversity and LQBTQ+ rights. The rainbow flag, a powerful symbol of hope ever since the gay rights movement in the 1970s, was paraded on faces, banners and capes.

Malta has advanced by leaps and bounds in terms of LGBT rights, and it is now one of just five countries in the world where they are equal at a constitutional level. However, there is still work to be done, and one often overlooked issue is the plight of LGBTQ+ people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Despite changing attitudes towards LGBT people, all fields are not created equally when it comes to accepting and encouraging diversity. Many LGBT people working in STEM fields have reported that they struggle to openly be themselves, and one UK-based survey performed earlier this year found that a third of LGBT or queer individuals working in the physical sciences had considered quitting due to discrimination.

Respondents described situations where they felt bullied or excluded, often through the use of derogatory language or people using the wrong pronouns. Some even said that they would sometimes “return to the closet” for the sake of a collaboration. It’s “all the tiny things that, over time, build up to create a culture that isn’t particularly welcoming,” says Jennifer Dyer, head of diversity at the London-based Institute of Physics, to the magazine Scientific American.

So, what can be done? Studies suggest that championing LGBT role models helps make queer people comfortable in their environment, as well as help to raise awareness of LGBT rights in the workplace. And there is hope: 70 per cent of respondents to the UK survey did say they felt that the situation was improving. The change is essential; there is a large body of evidence indicating that diversity benefits science.

The Science in the City festival believes that science is for everyone and supports this cause. On September 27, over 100 researchers and even more volunteers from all genders and sexualities will be coming to Valletta from 6pm till midnight through dances, jazz, films, shows and plenty of fun activities to celebrate diversity and our relationship with research.

For the full festival programme see https://science­inthecity.org.mt/ or check out the Science in the City 2019 Facebook page.

Science in the City is part of the EU-wide celebration European Researchers’ Night, funded by the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions of the EU’s Horizon 2020 Programme and recognised as a festival by Europe for Festivals and Festivals for Europe (EFFE). The festival consortium is led by the University of Malta, Malta Chamber of Scientists and the University’s Research Trust (RIDT), in partnership with the Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation, and over a 100 partners and supporters.

Did you know?

• The proud owner of the first silicone breast implant was a dog called Esmeralda.

• If you drilled a tunnel straight through the Earth and jumped in, it would take you exactly 42 minutes and 12 seconds to get to the other side.

• The water in the mouth of a blue whale weighs more than its body.



• In the French Harry Potter books, Voldemort’s middle name is Elvis.



• The Pieza genus of fly has species called Pieza kake, Pieza pie, Pieza rhea and Pieza deresistans.



• There is enough carbon in your body to make 9,000 pencils.

For more trivia see: www.um.edu.mt/think

Sound bites

• Older people are at greater risk of re-breaking bones. This is because as a person ages, a protein called Apolipoprotein E, ApoE for short, becomes more abundant. This protein interferes with bone healing and produces weaker bones after regrowth.

www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190919122512.htm

• Young children who experience a greater amount of time playing, in particular play involving hands-on learning and cooperation with others, develop greater academic outcomes, self-control and attention regulation.

www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190917140317.htm

For more science news, listen to Radio Mocha on Radju Malta and www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/