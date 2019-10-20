In a first for Malta and for a limited time only, Little Peeps Pop Up Town will soon create a little world to ignite local children’s big imaginations.

Designed around children’s universal love of role-play, Little Peeps Pop Up Town is a realistic miniature town that aims to help children learn through play and explore life in the world around them.

“The concept of mini-towns for children’s play is hugely popular abroad, but has never been done before in Malta,” explains Little Peeps Pop Up Town creator Chiara George. “For 12 days only, children in Malta will soon be able to experience the fun, adventure and excitement of make-believe in this colourful town that’s all theirs to safely explore and enjoy.”

The Little Peeps Pop Up Town will feature play booths designed to resemble the full-size versions used by adults every day, such as a supermarket, a medical centre, a police station, a café and diner, a theatre, a construction site, a picnic area and a ring road.

Also included will be a Little Learners room to grow little ones’ imaginations even further, with high-quality educational and multi-sensory toys.

The recommended age for children experiencing Little Peeps Pop Up Town is 18 months to seven years. However, younger children may also make use of an additional small soft play area.

Each child attending the Pop Up Town must be accompanied by an adult, who will be able to relax and grab a bite to eat in the small café set up next to the town, while the kids are playing.

Children and their parents can enjoy the fun at Little Peeps Pop Up Town from Tuesday to November 3, in the parish hall in Pembroke. Each day will include five 90-minute pre-booked play sessions, from 9am to 10.30am, 11am to 12.30am, 1pm to 2.30pm, 3pm to 4.30pm and 5pm to 6.30pm.

All tickets to Little Peeps Pop Up Town must be bought in advance. Secure your child’s place by booking online at www.showshappening.com.