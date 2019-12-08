SIntegraM, an EU project financed by the European Regional Development Fund, is a foundation project that has revolutionised data as we know it: from 2D, it is converting Malta into 3D, virtual reality, augmented reality and, now, mixed reality.

From a situation where data was hoarded and recaptured without any collective effort and where redundancy and duplication were thus the norm, in came the concept that became SIntegraM, with integration in mind.

Previously, each entity was isolated but through the project, spatial data can be gathered, cleaned, analysed, uploaded and exchanged with all parties. And all this can be done through an easy-to-use web portal that can be accessed in offices, on the move and wherever one requires the same information.

What SIntegraM did is to break the mould of over-reliance on old data, bring the State up to scratch, offer a common platform, bring all maps into real space and disseminate them to all.

Bringing maps into real space involves the conversion of all spatial data from a space that does not exist to the real-world space which your Google map, TomTom, Sygic and other apps can read.

Until a few weeks ago, most Maltese maps were driven by a decision taken in the 1980s to save money on hard-disk space.

It was a valid decision at the time considering the high cost of storage media but which resulted in a situation where our data was found 200km south of Ghana... SIntegraM has rectified this through a free software that brings our maps back and we can carry out analysis over space and time.

Thus, capturing reality through recalibrating archival data, georeferencing recent information and placing it in a structure where each entity’s data could speak to each other, was critical.

You can now read data on your mobile that allows you to add information in-situ, mark trees that are growing, report trash dumping, mark jellyfish occurrence, watch your street in 3D − all this through the SIntegraM web-portal.

This benefits society as one can take a snapshot of our environment, travel within it and review the changes that would occur if a change is effected such as constructing a dam in a valley, understanding sea level rise, a visit to the Hypogeum and a myriad other possibilities.

Why have over 40 entities, led by the Planning Authority, come together to integrate information? The use of data is paramount and the links that SIntegraM has created go beyond that envisaged during the drafting of a project.

The collaboration of entities will help to enhance social well-being as the network created and the training rendered has placed SIntegraM as a forerunner to future research and policymaking.