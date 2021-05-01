The restored statue of Saint Joseph will be taken back to its chapel at Comino on Saturday, May 1. The statue, which was probably sculpted in Italy before the war, was restored by Gozitan artist Manuel Farrugia and sponsored by the Gozo Ministry, headed at that time by Anton Refalo.

The statue will leave Mgarr harbour at 6pm. It will arrive at Santa Marija bay at around 6.15pm from where it will be transported to its chapel. Mass will be celebrated in front of the chapel at 6.45pm. After Mass the statue will be placed in its niche which was restored by Richard Attard of Victoria.

Chapel rector Mgr Joseph Attard said the restoration of the statue of Saint Joseph has a special significance since this year Catholics around the world are celebrating the Year of Saint Joseph, proclaimed by Pope Francis on the 150th anniversary of the Proclamation of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church.