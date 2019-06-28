Updated 4pm with ERA response

Semi-permanent camping tents have reappeared at Comino’s Santa Marija bay, with the blessing of the authorities, just months after they promised an end to the environmentally-damaging practice.

Large tents have been erected on an agricultural field adjacent to the old camping area, which was cleared in January after the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said camping would be strictly limited to a new site in the area known as Tal-Ful, close to Blue Lagoon.

The tents are covered by permits issued by ERA, which specifically designated the field for camping after meetings with campers together with environment minister José Herrera, one of those present for the meetings told Times of Malta.

This despite ERA having said in January that “such activities adversely impact on the integrity of this Special Area of Conservation” and put up notices around the area specifically banning camping, and despite the opening of the Tal-Ful campsite in recent weeks.

RELATED STORIES Works on new camping site in Comino set to start

In a statement on Monday, ERA confirmed that camping outside the designated zone at Tal-Ful was being allowed, but only with specific authorisation and subject to strict conditions. The authority insisted its statements in January referred only to "unregulated" camping at Santa Marija.

The authority did not respond to questions on its meetings with campers, and how its decision to issue camping permits for Santa Marija tallied with the Comino Natura 2000 management plan, which has for years required camping at the site to be immediately halted.

The Santa Marija site, part of the Comino Natura 2000 zone, is a former marshland and reed bed, scheduled for its scientific and ecological importance.

Under the management plan, the camping area should be cleared and the site rehabilitated, allowing for the habitat of salt-resistant trees by the beach to move into the area it now occupies, and for a dune area to be extended.

Concerns had risen recently over the number of semi-permanent structures, often equipped with generators, occupying the area for months on end even when the owners are not on the island, leading to warnings of a developing shanty town.

The new campsite at Tal-Ful, close to the Blue Lagoon, opened in recent weeks

Silvio Buttigieg, one of the farmers working the field where the tents have been set up, and a relative of Comino’s last permanent residents, told Times of Malta the field had been in active use and that residents had not been consulted over plans to use it as a campsite.

He insisted the field was not an appropriate site for camping and that while he was not opposed in principle to camping taking place at Santa Marija, it required better management and planning.

Mr Buttigieg, who has in recent years also been responsible for organising the Comino festa, said this year’s edition had to be cancelled as a result of the decision, as organisers had previously used the field for activities under an agreement with ERA, and had not had time to find an alternative.

However, Pierre Said, who has camped at Santa Marija for years and who was part of the meetings with ERA over the ban, said the new site at Tal-Ful was not suitable as it was not easily accessible, particularly due to the need to transport camping equipment.

Mr Said insisted campers were eager to cooperate with the authorities and would welcome increased enforcement, but did not see the need for a total ban at Santa Marija.

Meanwhile, Birdlife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said he would be immediately seeking clarification from ERA and Ambjent Malta over their intentions with regards to Santa Marija.

“We believe Comino needs a proper management plan, in consultation with a range of stakeholders, to be implemented immediately,” he said.

Permits issued under specific conditions - ERA

In a statement on Monday, ERA said no camping was allowed outside Tal-Ful - "unless authorised by the authority".

"ERA’s statements in January [that camping would not be allowed] are related to enforcement action taken in the vicinity of Santa Marija Bay and refer to unregulated activity that was being held indiscriminately," the authority said. "Such unregulated activity was leading to the degradation of the important habitats in the area."

ERA said permits for camping at Santa Marija bay were issued "under specific conditions" which included precautions to prevent environmental harm and to "respect the protection status of the area".

Further conditions include limits light and noise generation, conditions for holding barbecues, as well as prohibitions of generators, liquid fuel and other combustible material, according to the authority.