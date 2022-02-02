Commanders will be the new name of the NFL’s Washington Football Team, the club announced Wednesday, completing a name change after dropping the controversial “Redskins” in 2020 over racist connotations.
The reveal was made at FedEx Field, the team’s home stadium, before a national television audience on NBC’s Today show.
The move comes 20 months after the club “retired” the name Redskins after sponsors began pressuring the team to make a change. It opted for Washington Football Team for the past two seasons while a decision on a new name was considered.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us