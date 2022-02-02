Commanders will be the new name of the NFL’s Washington Football Team, the club announced Wednesday, completing a name change after dropping the controversial “Redskins” in 2020 over racist connotations.

The reveal was made at FedEx Field, the team’s home stadium, before a national television audience on NBC’s Today show.

The move comes 20 months after the club “retired” the name Redskins after sponsors began pressuring the team to make a change. It opted for Washington Football Team for the past two seasons while a decision on a new name was considered.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta