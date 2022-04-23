To mark the 80th anniversary since Malta was awarded the George Cross, Heritage Malta is holding a number of activities at Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum on April 24.

Coupled with reduced admission fees, attractions include curatorial guided tours, re-enactments, an exhibition of military vehicles and, weather permitting, a short aerial display by a vintage De Havilland Tiger Moth biplane.

The curator of the National War Museum will be giving two talks about the recently-opened War Memorial at 10am and 3pm. He will also lead a guided tour of the sections dedicated to World War II in the museum, starting at 2pm.

Another guided tour, led by Fort St Elmo’s curator, will focus on the fort during the British period and will start at 11am.

A vintage De Havilland Tiger Moth biplane

The aerial display, coordinated by the Malta Aviation Museum, will take place between 1.45 and 2pm, when the De Havilland Tiger Moth biplane will be flown over the fort.

Throughout the day, there will be several re-enactments by the Battlefront Living History Group, including a full-scale bomb disposal scenario, drills and weapons demonstrations. These will complement an exhibition of military vehicles in collaboration with the Military Vehicles Collectors Club Malta.

Refreshments will be available for purchase at Fort St Elmo’s Piazza d’Armi.

The fort (which will also be housing an exhibition about Anne Frank) will be open from 9am till 5pm, with the last admission at 4.30pm.

Tickets will only be available at the door. Children under 12 and Heritage Malta members will be admitted free of charge. Heritage Malta passports will not be accepted for this event.