‘Receiving Pope Francis. Commentaries on his vision and thought’ is the title of a seminar being held at the auditorium of the Dominican priory, Rabat, tomorrow Saturday, March 26 from 6 to 8pm, organised by the Malta Catholic Youth Network (MCYN) and the Dominican Friars.

The two speakers are Sr Tiziana Caputo, OP, SThD (Ang), who will deliver a presentation in Italian on 'The holiness of Christian joy', and Mgr George Frendo, OP, Emeritus Archbishop of Tirane-Durres, Albania, who will deliver a presentation in Maltese on 'A new look at the sacrament of marriage in light of the pope’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia'.

Attendance is free of charge, however those attending are requested to register at mcyn.org.