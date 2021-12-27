Commercial law firm Camilleri Preziosi of Valletta is admitting three new partners with effect from January 1.

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce the admission of three new partners in the firm. Training and developing young lawyers in the CP culture and core values to make partnership over time is part of a strategy of sustained organic growth that has delivered the desired results, with yet another three partners being admitted from lawyers who joined the firm as trainees,” Louis de Gabriele, managing partner at Camilleri Preziosi, said.

“This is a process that has enabled us to create the right platform, where our people share our core values, are imbued in our culture and work ethic – to provide our clients with a consistently high calibre and dedicated service. The admission of new partners continues to fuel our growth as a firm and to place us in a position to continue to service the business community, with higher levels of expertise,” he added.

Andrew Caruana Scicluna will be admitted as partner with responsibilities in the banking and finance team, with particular areas of expertise in asset management and financial regulation. Caruana Scicluna read law at the University of Malta where he graduated as Doctor of Laws in 2013, and subsequently at the London School of Economics and Political Science where he graduated with an LL.M in banking and financial law. He joined the firm as a trainee in 2013.

Caruana Scicluna has been active in advising clients in the asset management, investment funds and financial regulation space. He is also actively involved in M&A, capital markets and corporate finance transactions, involving both local and cross border elements.

Kirsten Debono Huskinson will have responsibilities in the corporate and tax team, with particular areas of expertise in corporate taxation and M&A transactions. Debono Huskinson read law at the University of Malta where she graduated as Doctor of Laws in 2013 and in same year joined the firm as a trainee. Subsequently, in 2016, she acquired a postgraduate certification from the University of London, specialising in corporate and securities law.

Debono Huskinson has been active in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, as well as domestic and international tax advisory and tax restructuring, providing advice particularly in the remit of identifying the implications of local as well as cross-border transactions.

She also regularly assists both local and international clients and structures with their ongoing corporate, commercial and tax requirements. She also assists with representing clients in courts and fiscal tribunals on direct and indirect taxation matters.

Kristina Rapa Manché will be admitted as a partner in the Dispute Resolution team, with particular areas of responsibility in litigation, real estate and construction. She joined the firm in 2008 after completing an LL.M in European Union law at University College London, having previously read law at the University of Malta from where she graduated as Doctor of Laws in 2007.

In recent years, Rapa Manché’s main professional focus has been on litigation, representing various clients from both the private and public sector before the courts and in arbitration, principally in the areas of civil, commercial, EU law, constitutional and public law issues. She is also actively involved in providing clients with assistance and advice on a number of real estate projects.