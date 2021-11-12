The European Commission has approved an €800,000 Maltese scheme to support fishing vessel owners affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Framework. Under the scheme, public support will take the form of direct grants.

The aid amount per beneficiary will be calculated by multiplying the amount of fish (in kg) caught in 2020 by €0.98, up to a maximum of €5,000 per vessel.

The measure will partially address the loss of income suffered by the beneficiaries due to the outbreak and the restrictive measures that the Maltese government had to implement to limit the spread of the virus.

The scheme aims to address the liquidity needs of fishing vessel owners and to help them continue their activities during and after the outbreak.