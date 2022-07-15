The European Commission has referred Malta to the EU's Court of Justice for failing to provide and operate data link services for all operators of appropriately equipped aircraft flying within the airspace under its responsibility.

Greece and Slovakia have also been referred to the EU court over the same issue.

Data link systems are used to send information between aircraft and air traffic controllers and are complementary to the traditional voice communications used between the cockpit and air traffic control centres.

Deploying this technology in Europe is "essential" to improve the efficiency of communications between pilots and controllers, thereby increasing air traffic control capacity and security, the Commission said.

Each member state is required to take measures so that air traffic service providers are able to provide and operate such data link services.

In a statement, the Commission said the deadline for the air traffic service providers to operate data link services has "expired" and a lack of equipment in certain control centres is effectively preventing aircraft operators, which were also required to equip themselves with the technology, from using data link services.

"The Commission opened infringement proceedings in May 2020 and sent reasoned opinions in July 2021. Since those member states remain in breach of the regulation, the Commission has now decided to refer the cases to the Court," it said in the statement.