The Commissioner for Education, Charles Caruana Carabez, passed away suddenly last night, the Office of the Ombudsman announced on Thursday.

Caruana Carabez, 73, was appointed Commissioner for Education on September 1,

2017.

"He dedicated his life to promoting education and ensuring high educational

standards. During his short term in office as Commissioner for Education, he sought to advance good relations between the authorities and public educational institutions while defending the interest of aggrieved citizens seeking redress against maladministration. He did so with a strong sense of purpose tempered with equity and humanity," the office said.

Caruana Carabez served as a teacher, lecturer and head of department at the Technical Institute, the Gian Frangisk Abela Upper Secondary and the University Junior College. He was a member of the Council of the University, and member of the boards of the ITS, the National Book Council and the National Commission for Further and Higher Education.

He was also a prolific contributor of articles to the press and authored two books on English literature.

The Ombudsman and the office staff expressed their condolences.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici, the Nationalist Party and the Malta Union of Teachers were also among those who paid tribute and expressed their condolences.