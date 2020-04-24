Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has written to the Commissioner for the Elderly requesting an investigation into living conditions at the Downtown Hotel in Victoria.

The hotel is currently housing elderly relocated there from the geriatric wing of Gozo general hospital for this to be re-purposed to house coronavirus patients.

Referring to reports in Times of Malta which quoted relatives of patients at the hotel saying the conditions there were “claustrophobic”, Cassola requested the commissioner to analyse the articles and the public’s comments beneath them and take the necessary action immediately.