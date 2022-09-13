Parliamentary Ombudsman Anthony C. Mifsud on Tuesday appointed commissioners for Health, Education and Environment and Planning.

In a statement, the Ombudsman's office said Perit Alan Saliba has been re-appointed as Commissioner for Environment and Planning, while Chief Justice Emeritus Vincent A. De Gaetano has also been re-appointed as Commissioner for Education.

Raymond Galea has been appointed as Commissioner for Health. He succeeds Mr. Charles Messina, whose two terms as commissioner expired recently.

The appointments are for a five-year term with effect from Tuesday.

The Commissioners, like the Ombudsman, are autonomous Officers of Parliament and enjoy the same independence and security of tenure. The Commissioners work independently but coordinate their work with the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman thanked Messina for his "dedicated and sterling work" as Commissioner for Health during the past ten years.