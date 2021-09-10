A committee made up of councillors, stakeholders, and residents will discuss and come up with proposals on ways to improve St Paul’s Bay as part of a regeneration plan for the locality.

The committee will focus on social and economic matters, including traffic and waste management, crime rate, a multi-ethnical residential community and tourism.

Speaking at the launch of the plan on Friday, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the project will not only stick to St Paul’s Bay but will also expand to neighbouring towns that formed part of the locality, including Qawra, Xemxija and Buġibba.

“While works have begun to improve the locality, we must push for a more holistic and long-term plan to improve the quality of life of residents and tourists who visit these towns,” he said.

Bartolo said the tourism plan currently followed by St Paul’s Bay follows is "an old one" and the locality's regeneration will push the tourist model forward and lead to diversification.

“Studies show that many British tourists come to these towns to enjoy the sun and sea, and we hope that through this regeneration plan, we can push a more holistic tourism plan,” he added.

When asked if the committee had a timeline to come up with its recommendations, the minister said that while there is no specific cut-off date, discussions had already begun.

He said that the committee's work will not be over when recommendations are made.

"This locality is evolving every day, so the committee’s work must be continuous to address all the different issues. If recommendations need to be adapted, they will be changed,” he said.

He said that funds for the project will be decided upon once plans are completed.

45,000 residents to benefit from regeneration plan

St Paul’s Bay mayor Alfred Grima praised the project, saying the locality was in need of proper planning and development.

“In the last 24 years, apart from the national aquarium project, the estimated 45,000 residents have not seen any substantial investment in their locality," Grima said.

He said it was "no secret" that the locality saw a huge development boom without proper planning.

“The regeneration plan proposes what the council wants, more strategic planning that will improve the livelihood of residents, businesses and tourists, and I am convinced we will move forward,” he said.