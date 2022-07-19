Summer is here, and for most of us, this lovely season brings with it balmy evenings, artisan ice creams and the fragrance of gloriously barbecued sausages. However, we also see a rise in dreaded pests that seem to multiply by the minute in Malta’s warm and sweltering climate.

Pests can infiltrate your home for a number of reasons – what is certain though is that they’re capable of causing severe deterioration, innumerable inconveniences and serious health hazards to both you and your family. Luckily for us all, this world is blessed with a number of valiant exterminators who provide us with services that are definitely not for the faint of heart.

Most common pests in Malta and Gozo

Terrifyingly for most, some of these creatures might be hiding out or creeping about your home. While some might be quite obvious to notice – like ants, hornets or wasps, others can be tricky for the unskilled eye to identify — like bedbugs and termites.

Ants

Ants are one of the most common pests you can find around your home or office. They can be quite intimidating for the unseasoned homeowner – particularly since they reside within colonies that consist of thousands of minuscule, brisk and excessively ravenous food burglars.

Cockroaches

Cockroaches, on the other hand, are prone to sow the seeds of fear in most – and rightfully so. These ghastly creatures leave smear marks, droppings, egg casings, and bits of skin wherever they infest, almost as if offending your senses is part and parcel of their boarding up in your home.

Cockroaches are able to eat through several materials, including leather, fabrics, cardboard and food packets. Apart from being quick on their six feet, they also carry diseases and are able to lay anywhere between 16 to 50 eggs in each one of those bizarre clutch bag-shaped egg casings.

Termites

Termites can, and will, get out of hand in a flash — they can cost you thousands of euros and tears in repairs and extermination costs if not dealt with immediately. These invasive creatures can eat away at your furniture, windows, doors, floorboards — any object made out of wood, timber or lumber will fall prey to these ruinous hoards of famished wood-eaters.

Bedbugs

Perhaps one of the most spine-tingling pests of them all, bedbugs, as the name suggests, are bugs that will set up shop in your mattresses, sheets and pillows.

These nuisances live off blood and will feast on exposed skin while you’re asleep. Tell-tale bedbug signs include blood stains, faecal spots, musty smells and dark red excrement spots on sheets, clothes and mattresses. Other signs include teeny, itchy bites all over your skin.

Flies

Flies are not only a nuisance, they disperse diseases, contaminate food and lay larvae wherever they deem fit. Larvae will rapidly turn into dauntingly horrendous maggots before becoming disease-spreading flies.

A few irksome flies should not be classified as an infestation, however, large throngs of flies in your home can potentially cause harm. Common signs of an actual infestation include maggots, considerable dark spot clusters on food or leaves and of course, constant fly sightings.

Woodworms

While not particularly scary to look at, woodworms will most definitely terrify your furniture, wooden heirlooms and finances. These pests eat away at your furniture, similar to termites, with the difference being that woodworms leave visible round holes or tunnels, as they burrow through wood like relentlessly hungry miners.

Rodents

Rats, mice and rodents are an absolute terror to deal with. They’re not only smelly, unclean and destructive, these creatures might get aggressive when cornered or threatened. Some rats may grow exceptionally huge in size and they’re known to carry an assembly of diseases which can be transmitted through faeces, urine, saliva and blood. Both living and dead rodents can be incredibly harmful to both humans and pets, so it’s imperative to be rid of them as soon as possible.

Hornets

Deadly, warlike and vicious – hornets are genuinely petrifying, particularly when sighted in swarms. These colonial insects will sting rapidly if they feel threatened or minimally provoked. Having a hornets’ nest in your home is no joke, as one nest can hold hundreds of lethal and furious hornets. These carnivorous war machines may be harmful to other creatures as well, as they are known to attack bees, dragonflies, beetles and pets.

Wasps

While not as frightening as hornets, wasps can still be pretty unnerving, especially if one is allergic to their venom. These creatures are more likely to nest outdoors, however, it might be the case that a colony of wasps nests inside a building.

Why you should hire a pest control company

While there are numerous pesticides available on the market tempting you to perform the extermination yourself, there are several factors you should consider before going down the DIY route. Professional pest control teams are qualified and experienced when it comes to handling chemicals and dealing with aggressive or daunting pests.

Pest control professionals may use several methods for successful extermination including heat treatments, fumigation, dust mite control, ecological chemicals, rodent traps and pigeon proofing. Some pest control companies also provide rehabilitation solutions for animals that have accidentally made their way into one’s home such as shrews, birds, bats and endangered animals.

Professional pest controllers can eliminate harmful pests such as termites and woodworms in a fairly short time, so you will be sidestepping long-term and irreversible property damage. Moreover, thanks to their professional-grade gear, you can rest assured that the risk of recontamination is favourably diminished.

