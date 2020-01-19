Certain products that consumers buy need to be ordered and then delivered at a later date. These purchases usually involve bulky goods, such as furniture or household appliances, as well as products bought through a distance means of communication such as online or via teleshopping.

The most common problems consumers encounter with these types of purchases often involve late deliveries or non-deliveries, and goods delivered damaged.

With regard to the first two situations, consumers should first and foremost check whether the contract of sale includes a delivery date. Ideally this date should be agreed upon before the sale is concluded and be clearly written on the contract of sale.

If this is the case, and the goods are still not delivered by the agreed date, then consumers should write to the trader and advise him that if within a specific period of time the ordered items are not delivered, then the contract of sale will be cancelled and a full refund of the money paid will be claimed.

This extension of time is not required if, when the contract of sale was concluded, the consumer has made it clear to the trader that delivery by or on a specific date is essential. In this case, consumers may terminate the sale immediately and request a full refund.

In situations where no delivery date has been agreed upon, regulations stipulate that goods must be supplied within 30 days from the date of order

In situations where no delivery date has been agreed upon, the Consumer Rights Regulations stipulate that goods must be supplied within 30 days from the date of order. If the trader does not deliver the goods within this timeframe, then consumers should write to the trader and request that delivery is made by a specific date. If this is not possible, then consumers may cancel the contract of sale and request a full refund.

In case of online shopping, besides delayed deliveries, another problem consumers may encounter is the loss of goods ordered. If the goods were purchased inclusive of delivery, then the seller is legally responsible for the lost items.

Hence, when consumers do not receive the goods by the agreed date, they should immediately notify the trader. If the latter does not manage to trace the goods, then these must either be replaced free of charge or a full refund given to consumers.

Goods may also be delivered damaged or with missing components. It is the responsibility of consumers to carefully inspect the goods upon delivery and immediately report any damages or any other non-conformities. The supplier is obliged to ensure that goods are well packed while they are being transported to the delivery address agreed with the consumer.

If the goods are damaged in transit, or while being delivered and installed, it is the seller who is liable to provide a free remedy. The seller remains liable even if he includes a disclaimer in the contract of sale stating otherwise. Such terms and conditions are considered unfair and are therefore not legally binding.

If consumers are requested to sign a delivery note acknowledging that goods were received in perfect condition, this is only legally binding if consumers are given reasonable time to check the delivered goods. In fact, most sellers grant a period of time during which consumers can check goods and report any visible damages. This time-limit should be clearly written in the contract’s terms and conditions.

Consumers who encounter problems related to the delivery of ordered goods may seek the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs either by calling on 8007 4400 or by sending an e-mail to info@mccaa.org.mt or by leaving a message on the MCCAA’s Facebook page.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt