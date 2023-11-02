Confusion and commotion reigned in Marsascala on Thursday evening after an alleged argument and claims of "gunfire sounds" led to a heavy police presence.

The argument in Triq Sant' Antnin was reported at around 4.30pm, with the police receiving reports from one of the men involved that he had heard gunshot sounds shortly after the altercation.

Heavy police presence was reported on site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Within minutes, at least seven police cars were spotted on site by Times of Malta readers, including the Rapid Intervention Unit and Mobile Squad officers.

However, once on site, the officers did not find anybody injured or signs of shooting, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta.

RIU officers on site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Video: Cosimo Gentile Video: Cosimo Gentile