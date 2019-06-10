Steam School Malta is a programme run by the University of Malta that enables University staff and students and other participants outside University to develop skills and experience in science communication and education. It also enables them to teach local secondary students critical thinking skills through creative hands-on arts and science activities.

The programme has trained University volunteers – including some from the student organisations – in science communication skills by involving them in the process of designing the school activities. Afterwards, the participants visited St Nicholas College Middle School, Sacred Heart College and St Francis secondary schools to deliver the experiments and arts activities to students aged between nine and 14.

The school visits were very well received by the participating 300 students and their teachers who asked for the event to be repeated next year.

The project is based on the concept of adding the arts to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and the inquiry-based science education (IBSE) educational approach developed through an EU project called Creations. It aims to communicate science to pupils in a stimulating way and to increase school children’s confidence in STEM subjects. It was previously funded by the EU Erasmusplus programme.

Science and the arts are both disciplines that need creativity and critical thinking skills. Malta needs future generations to develop these skills to match the country’s economic and social needs.

However, many more students need to be reached by many different actors in Malta’s educational system in order to meet the country’s needs and challenges. Initial research based on previous editions of the programme indicate an increase in the confidence of students in STEAM subjects and point towards a bright future.