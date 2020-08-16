Communicating science, be it research, technology or innovation, is never straightforward due to social, economic, cultural and political contexts. COVID-19 has made communicating science much more complex and life threatening.

During a crisis, sub-groups within society add challenges when communicating information and scientific knowledge. How science is being communicated in uncertain times is crucial not just for researchers and scientists within institutions, but even more for messages communicated to society at large.

While clarity is always an important factor when communicating science, it becomes even more important during such times. A disclaimer at the top of the page of pre-print and open-access platforms is not enough for citizens and journalists to remember that this content may or may not be as reliable as a peer-reviewed article, making fact checking even more difficult.

Too much information is overwhelming. While knowledge is crucial for society, fake news and misinformation are still doing the rounds. Debunking myths has become the order of the day.

Quality information is key, especially in times of emergency, as conspiracy theories and misinformation tends to spread easily through social media platforms. Journalists, politicians and anyone who influences society need to practice caution.

COVID-19 is a global pandemic and every country has its own strategy on how to communicate with its citizens. This is where culture and public trust in health institutions of different countries play an important role.

Through evidence-based science communication, now more than ever, people’s perceptions need to be known, understood and anticipated to optimise communications with society that can potentially save their lives.

An evidence-focused approach integrates professional expertise from different backgrounds and skills with the best available evidence from research. Trust is fostered through collaboration and involvement of different stakeholders within society.

Alienation and misunderstandings between communities and stakeholders are normally bad, but in these times, they can be catastrophic. How science is communicated all year round has become an intricate part of the improvement of society, but now it has become essential.

Will science communication step up and facilitate this process in helping to stop misinformation and guide society to be more critical towards the source of information?

If used appropriately, science communication can improve relationships between the media, citizens, politicians, institutions and more to address global challenges and issues such as COVID-19.

Danielle M. Farrugia, PhD student, Radio host, lecturer

Sound bites

• Scientists have found a deformed bone that clearly shows a malignant tumour in a dinosaur. The bone from the lower leg belonged to a plant-eating dinosaur Centrosaurus that lived around 76 million years ago in Canada. Initially, paleontologists thought that the deformation was due to a fracture that had not healed well; however, in a recent study in the Lancet Oncology, a comparison was done with a bone tumour from a human patient. It was concluded that the dinosaur suffered from a cancer that primarily attacks teens and young adults, a disease that causes tumours of immature bone tissue.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/doctors-diagnose-advanced-cancer-dinosaur?utm_source=Nature+Briefing&utm_campaign=f91b811987-briefing-wk-20200807&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c9dfd39373-f91b811987-42607715

• Anglerfish are a bizarre species. How they mate is even weirder. Scientists have discovered that the anglerfish undergoes sexual parasitism as it has lost a key part of its immune system. Two bodies become one without tissue rejection. Anglerfish have problems with finding a mate, so when they do find each other the male fuses with the females for life. They then share a single respiratory and digestive system.

https://www.wired.com/story/the-anglerfish-deleted-its-immune-system-to-fuse-with-its-mate/

Did you know?

• Viruses have a very simple structure and therefore cannot move or even reproduce without the help of an unwitting host cell.

• Inside their cellular hosts, viruses can create an enormous number of copies and spread the infection to other cells.

• Heterochromia is when a person or an animal has two different coloured eyes.

• A queen angelfish has been captured for the first time in Maltese waters. It is usually found in coral reefs in sub-tropical and tropical regions of the western and central Atlantic.

