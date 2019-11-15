In 2020, McDonald’s will pursue its programme to modernise its restaurants, introduce additional functionality on the mobile app, and will also deploy McDelivery at selected restaurants.

This was announced during the recent Communication Day 2019 organised by McDonald’s for its Malta leadership team to celebrate the achievements of 2019 and share the business functions’ strategies for 2020.

Held at the Radisson Blu Golden Sands Resort, the event saw all head office staff, the teams from operations, supply chain, marketing, IT, finance, human resources, and the managers of all nine restaurants gather for two days of knowledge sharing and team-building.

Themed ‘Together for Good’, the 60 attendees heard from business unit leaders who underscored the contributors to the successes of 2019 in each function and the learning experiences to be derived as McDonald’s prepares to implement the strategic plans for 2020.

Paul Dragan, managing director, Premier Restaurants Malta, the operator of McDonald’s locally, encouraged the team to continue to work in cohesion and raise their game further to exceed customer expectation more consistently. McDonald’s remains the market leader in Malta’s quick service restaurant sector.

“As a restaurant business serving more than 20,000 customers a day in Malta, we must focus on what matters most, be aligned on a clear destination, adapt, be open to innovation and seek personal growth while communicating clearly and empowering each other. This is what will drive us to achieve even better results,” Dragan said.

Next year, Premier Restaurants Malta will be marking 25 years of McDonald’s in Malta with a grand celebration.