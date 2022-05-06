A group of 38 communications is preparing a multimedia project that showcases individuals who go beyond the mainstream way of life. Launching in May, the final-year students will focus on eight stories of people who dare to think outside the box, both creatively and professionally.

Entitled Fringes, the project will celebrate the beauty of imperfection and slow-living in a fast-paced world.

"In today's reality we tend to get caught up in the rush of things and forget to be authentic, eccentric, and to see the world through a different lens. Fringes is a journey back to our roots and an appreciation of the simpler things in life," the group said.

"There are so many stories worth telling and so many people that go unnoticed in the waves of pop culture. All of them have their distinctive backgrounds, stories and struggles, and it is our mission to give them the spotlight they deserve."

Fringes will be asking questions about aspects of life that one might take for granted. What value is there in abandoning your career plans to safeguard your mental health? What attracts people to vinyl records when streaming is just one tap away? How are flavours from 18th century Malta being brought back to life? And what makes a person an ‘artist’?

The digital publication will be launched on Wednesday May 18.