Communications students enrolled in the Magazine and Digital Publishing study unit at the University of Malta are about to launch a new magazine titled In Transit.

Celebrating humanity and connectedness, this project explores diversity within relationships. It is built on values of authenticity and the raw beauty of storytelling and strives to offer readers a form of escapism.

The stories – which cover friendships and family relationships to hobbies and passions – aim to inspire an appreciation for meaningful connection. The students believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we should not take company for granted. As much as everyone cannot wait for society to go back to a somewhat familiar reality, one must focus on waiting things out and make sure to do their part in helping establish a sense of connection through socially responsible means.

The editors, photographers, videographers, marketers and social media communicators behind the publication hope that their collective effort will shine an inspiring and uplifting light.

Follow In Transit on Facebook @InTransit.mt and Instagram @intransit_mt, or visit its website at https://www.intransitmt.com/. The e-publication will be launched on May 22.