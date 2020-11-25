Donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund can now be made through the digital platform strinacrowdfunding.mt .



President George Vella said during the launch the spirit of Christmas is truly shown through the solidarity that the Maltese people can show with those around them.

He thanked companies that are already taking part in the platform and those that would be taking part later.

He appealed to the nation to participate as much as possible for the initiative to be successful and to continue from year to year, “because there is no end to illnesses and to the help required by the Community Chest Fund”.

This theme for this year's L-Istrina is "Every drop counts".