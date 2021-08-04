The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation on Wednesday denied that patient data or information was ever to be transferred to anyone, including the Blockchain Charity Foundation.

It was reacting to a story in Times of Malta on Tuesday quoting the Binance cryptocurrency foundation as saying that it was holding around €7 million worth of donation pledges for cancer patients while it waited for information from the Malta Community Chest Fund to be able to distribute the funds.

The donations have been in limbo since December 2018, following a dispute between Binance’s charity foundation and the CCF about how the money should be distributed.

A spokesperson for Binance said the foundation is waiting for the Community Chest Fund to verify patient information along with their medical bills and crypto wallet address.

This was being done so the foundation could verify that the donated crypto assets could reach the beneficiaries directly, the spokesperson said.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Community Chest Fund Foundation said all patient information is treated as strictly confidential and in accordance with the law.

"The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation further reiterates its steadfast respect towards the protection of all patient information and their private details," it said.