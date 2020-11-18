The Community Chest Fund Foundation handed out more than €15 million in aid in 2019, an increase of over €3 million over the previous year, the foundation's annual general meeting has been told.

The increase was in aid to patients and their relatives abroad, specialised medicine, and specialised equipment.

The foundation also reduced its administrative costs by almost €80,000 as it experienced a decrease in the total contributions collected from all activities, from just over €7m in 2018 to almost €6.5m in 2019. Costs related to fundraising activities decreased by almost €90,000.

President George Vella said that, since the beginning of his presidency, he regarded the MCCFF as a charitable institution that needed better control over who qualified for certain benefits. This was done through stricter verification, as is the case for government benefits. When referring to the rising cost of anti-cancer medicine, he said that unfortunately the number of patients has also increased.

The chairperson of the MCCFF Board of Administrators, Marlene Mizzi, explained the importance that the Foundation attaches to good governance. She said that the foundation bases its work on transparency, accountability, and justice.

She said the Medical Assistance Unit approved more than 1,400 applications, consisting of 36 different types of specialist chemotherapy and assistance abroad. The latter was reflected in more than 200 flights and 1,500 accommodation nights to assist patients and their relatives who needed to travel abroad for treatment.