The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) will be organising a 12-hour telethon on Sunday in a bid to make up for the shortfall in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Touring the TV studio in Qormi on Saturday, President George Vella said there was an increased need for donations to help the MCCFF in its mission.

"We do understand that the income of workers, companies, and everyone else is limited, but I still believe that one must keep in mind that COVID should not eliminate the need for us to contribute to this fund, because the fund will continue to help," Vella said.

"And as long as we do not have contributions, we’ll have nothing to distribute and, unfortunately, we will then have to start looking for other funds because treatments can’t be stopped, and neither can the help given by the Malta Community Chest Fund be stopped.”

As a result of the restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus, annual events that used to help fill up the national charity fund’s coffers – including large-scale ones such as Rockestra and the Fun Run - had to be cancelled, thus depriving the MCCFF of valuable funds to support those in need.

In addition, some entrepreneurs who would have been at the forefront with their donations, are going through a tough time themselves and can only afford smaller contributions, if any.

The MCCFF disburses over €1 million a month in financial, material, and professional support to people experiencing difficulties because of severe illness, including cancer. It also supports people with a disability and those living in poverty.

In recent weeks, the President has said number of patients in need of help has risen as the cost of cancer medicines has skyrocketed. Many of those who have started medication in recent years are still alive as a result, meaning the number of beneficiaries is increasing every year.

In 2015, the Fund’s expenditure on medicines was below €1 million, in 2018 it amounted to €8 million, in 2019 it exceeded €10 million, and it is estimated that this year it will rise to €12 or €13 million.

The televised fundraising event, titled Għinuna Ngħinukom, will be broadcast on TVM, One TV, Net TV, fLiving TV, and Smash TV from midday to midnight. It will be held in line with the measures detailed by the Health Authorities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be hosted by an array of presenters from different TV stations.