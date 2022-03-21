A government clinic has been opened between Ħamrun and Marsa, offering general medical services as well as podiatry, physiotherapy, speech and language pathology services and treatment for scolioses.

The community clinic was opened by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Alex Muscat, parliamentary secretary for citizenship and community affairs.

The clinic is one of 18 opened in the past two years all over Malta and Gozo. It was funded by the Social and National Development Fund, which collects a portion of funds earned through the sale of Maltese citizenship to wealthy investors.