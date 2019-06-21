Eco Market Malta will this weekend offer a space for artisans, local businesses, environmentally-friendly entrepreneurs and sellers of local products to show off their wares to those who are conscious of the impact their consuming has on the world around them. All vendors will go through a careful selection process to ensure that they abide by the eco-standards of the market and its organisers.

Entrance to the event is free. This activity is intended for people of all ages, nationality and walks of life. Kindly note that the market operates on a 100 per cent ban on single-use plastics.

The fourth edition of Eco Market Malta will be held at Mellieħa Square tomorrow and on Saturday from 6 to 11pm.