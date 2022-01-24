Victoria Local Council recently had a meeting with the community police for Gozo. The discussion was mainly on how community policing is designed to allow officers to operate and carry out foot patrols with the aim of creating a stronger bond with people in the locality. Pictured above are, from left, Victoria Local Council secretary Miriam Attard, police sergeant Jason Xerri, consultant Christopher Bull, police inspector Gabria Gatt, superintendent Joseph Hersey, Victoria Mayor Josef Schembri, police sergeant John Grima and police constable Rodianne Camilleri.

