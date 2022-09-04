A community policeman on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old man found in possession of cannabis, which the police suspect was meant to be trafficked.

The police said on Sunday an officer on the beat in Wardija at around 11.30am followed a Ford Transit, which to him looked suspicious.

In Triq il-Fortizza, the officer stopped the car and asked the driver for his details. The driver started acting in a suspicious manner and the car was searched.

A black bag containing two transparent bags full of cannabis was found at the back of the car.

The officer immediately requested the assistance of the Qawra district police.

Further searches inside the car led to the discovery of small scales and several small plastic bags.

The British man’s residence, in St Paul’s Bay, was later searched and four mobile phones and cash were found.

An inquiry is being held. The man was taken to the police headquarters for further questioning.