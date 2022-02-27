Community policing has been extended to all of Gozo and seven other towns and villages in Malta, the Home Affairs Ministry has said.

Santa Luċija, Paola, St Paul’s Bay, Lija, Iklin, Attard and Balzan as well as Malta’s sister island join localities which were already subject to the policing method, which prioritises having officers carrying out foot patrols and working with local stakeholders to solve community issues.

The government has said that it wants to extend the scheme to be nationwide by next year. With the addition of these latest localities, police are running community policing schemes in 63 per cent of the country.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the scheme led to having more proactive police officers who are closer to the people.

Local Councils Association president Mario Fava said the scheme has been well-received in many localities and was helping police officers to better understand the individual challenges different communities face.