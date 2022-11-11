Community policing will be extended to another eight localities, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Friday.

The service will now cover 75 per cent of the country, the minister said, as police officers will be on the ground more in Żabbar, Xgħajra, Marsascala, Żurrieq, San Gwann, Qrendi, Żebbuġ, and Siggiewi.

The scheme began as a pilot project in Mellieħa in 2019, with more localities added to the list from time to time. The government has pledged to extend it nationwide by next year.

Community policing is designed to allow officers to continuously operate and carry out foot patrols in the same area, with the aim of creating a stronger bond with people living and working in the locality.

"The residents of these localities will be offered a different type of police service. They will have their own personal police officers. With this service, they will have the officers' personal details and there are also Facebook groups for residents and the police.

"This will ensure there is direct contact with the community," Camilleri said.

The project is carried out in collaboration with the local councils, he said.

On his part, police chief Angelo Gafà said the "ambitious aim" of having community policing across the nation by the end of 2023 is close to being achieved.

It also confirms people are trusting the force more, he said, pointing to a shift in society's mentality in recent years as proof of this.

"We are telling communities that they have to be part of the security of the neighbourhood. I feel proud seeing this shift in mentality," Gafa said.