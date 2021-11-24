The media team within the Our Lady of the Lily Youth Section of Mqabba will be launching schedule number 26 of Tal-Ġilju FM Community Radio station which broadcasts on frequency 95.4 on FM.

This schedule will begin running on Sunday, December 5, and will continue until Wednesday, December 8, the feast day of the Immaculate Conception in Mqabba.

The schedule will include a variety of programs for all tastes. Various activities and initiatives will be organised during the broadcasting of this schedule, among them a fundraising marathon.

Religious celebrations from the parish church in connection with the feast of the Immaculate Conception will also be broadcast.

One can follow the schedule on 95.4FM or via live streaming on radio.talgilju.com. More information can be obtained on www.talgilju.com.