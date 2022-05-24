Globally, people have been moving from rural to urban areas. The trend is mainly related to economic and social purposes.

The United Nations 2018 Revision of World Urbanisation Prospects noted that, today, 55 per cent of the world’s population live in urban areas. This is expected to increase to 68 per cent by 2050. The report also shows that another 2.5 billion people could be added to urban areas by 2050.

As the population in urban areas increased, so did the demand for dwelling places and the need to adapt infrastructure. In many countries, this resulted in an increase in built construction and infrastructural projects but also to the realisation of the significance of urban open spaces.

In this context, open spaces are significant for many reasons. They must serve as green lungs for the community, a space for children to enjoy free play in an open environment, a meeting spot for young people, an area where families are allowed to enjoy free time, sites promoting sports, a place for residents to meet, socialise and strengthen relations within a community. Community life strengthens our identity. A sense of belonging, in turn, strengthens our communities.

Locally, the €700 million investment in open spaces over the next seven years is a necessity.

Of course, this must be coupled with a holistic strategy to ascertain that these projects find the appropriate balance between grey and green spaces, to ensure that they are truly environmentally sustainable projects.

Additionally, each investment must reflect the values, needs and characteristics of the locality. Indeed, to have a positive effect on community life, on our urban planning, the environment and future generations, a consultation process is required on a national level, engaging professionals and all stakeholders.

Following this, a consultation process may be launched in each locality in cooperation with the respective local councils to engage the community in each of these projects.

As the government has outlined in the launch of this project, such investment aims at providing people with green urban spaces closer to their home, therefore encouraging them to walk rather than use their car for leisure time.

This, however, must be combined with other initiatives and a wider strategy for gradually transforming our localities into walkable towns and villages by investing in improved sidewalks, heritage trails and pedestrian areas, among other investments.

Every locality has its own unique history, traditions, characteristics as well as challenges. A ‘one size fits all’ approach is not ideal for community urban space projects. The engagement of communities is, therefore, crucial to understand neighbourhoods.

Consultation with community members also offers the possibility of transforming derelict sites into attractive urban spaces. Indeed, the best ideas for such projects come largely by engaging people from the community.

Urban space projects that develop by engaging communities also reflect the values of a community.

A prime example in recent years is the demand for dog parks, cat cafes and open spaces which families may enjoy with all members, including pet members.

The effective planning of urban spaces must also include long-term maintenance and resources allocated to entities that will be responsible for such projects. This ensures that the investment we make now will impact positively our generation and future generations.

Bringing people together is key to success. Our urban areas belong to the people. Planning projects for them and executing them is a people’s project. This would ensure a better quality of life in their community.

Alessia Psaila Zammit, Lawyer and bioethics professional