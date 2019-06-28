A new information centre dedicated to the integration of asylum seekers has been helping migrants brush up their resumes and contact employers.

On a Wednesday morning, the Peace Lab Information Centre is alive and thriving. With a steady line of people streaming in consistently since opening, the migrants seeking the centre’s services are in high spirits.

Inside the single room, a team of volunteers are listening intently as migrants talk about their skills and experiences which they use to craft a CV together.

Despite a tower of Babel’s worth of languages being spoken concurrently, the community spirit is in full swing, with many of the men translating for each other when necessary.

Despite some stumbling blocks and language barriers, none of the volunteers give in until everybody leaves with their documents neatly typed up and sorted.

“Our aim is to give up-to-date and accurate information to help asylum seekers,” Yana Mintoff, who is leading the volunteers at the centre, told The Sunday Times of Malta.

The volunteers assist the migrants largely by writing their CVs together and guiding them through the Jobsplus system. People availing themselves of the free service also get the chance to socialise and share opportunities with each other over a cup of coffee, which the volunteers are always happy to provide with a smile.

We’d really like to be able to guide them to good jobs with employers who will respect them

The centre, which operates twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, saw there was a huge demand for such services from some of the Peace Lab residents, who find it difficult to source stable job opportunities. Since opening in January, Dr Mintoff says the information centre has helped around 20 to 30 people a day.

“The people here are very gracious and grateful, very interesting and intelligent people, and we’d really like to be able to guide them to good jobs with employers who will respect them,” Dr Mintoff says.

Some of the migrants at the centre say they have faced fairly exploitative situations with employers, with some even claiming to be offered only €6 for an entire day’s work. The centre is hoping to connect the jobseekers with employers who would ensure fair payment and decent safety standards.

Finding steady and safe employment would also serve to alleviate some of the housing problems that the same migrants face, the Peace Lab hopes.

“It’s always at the back of our minds,” Dr Mintoff says. “Housing is a basic need and if there’s a lack of stability in work there’s a lack of stability in housing.”

The centre is also working on outreach with women and families as, Dr Mintoff says, they are less likely to go looking for work – so the volunteers go to them.

“We really hope that more women will come into the office and join in the work we do.”

For more information about the Peace Lab Information Centre contact info@peacelab.org or call 21651552.