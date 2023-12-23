A couple is hoping to open a new community centre in time to host a Christmas Day lunch for the lonely – despite the fact that one of the organisers was recently diagnosed with arthritis at the age of 42.

David Abela began working on the Buskett centre, called LOVE 1C13, in 2020 and did most of the drilling, plumbing and construction work on the building.

But this year he was diagnosed with a type of arthritis called ankylosing spondylitis, which inflames joints and ligaments, making it difficult to walk.

However, he was determined to keep going with the project in time for Christmas Day.

“Inviting people over for Christmas is an initiative which is close to my heart, and I do not want to wait any longer to do so,” he said.

“Christmas can be and is painful for some. I have spent many Christmases alone and not seeing my children, so I know the pain others feel when they are alone during this time. I want people to come here and enjoy the festive cheer together as a community.”

This sense of loneliness has pushed Abela and his partner Claudia Mulé Stagno to spend all their free time working to open the doors of their community centre in time for Christmas lunch.

They hope to host and entertain 50 guests on the day and will also be providing transport to and from Buskett to those joining the event. With just days away, the couple are working full speed to get the place ready.

“Right now, we are focusing our work and energy on finishing off the kitchen and our main living area where we will host,” Abela said.

The large room, with bright orange and green walls, is flooded with natural light, and the couple, with a handful of other volunteers, are finishing off work on the windows and building tables.

Abela will prepare and cook the menu for the day, which will include chicken and mushroom soup, pork belly crackling, goose, baked potatoes, vegetables, cheesecake, and panettone.

“We will be the ones building and preparing in the days ahead, and cooking and hosting on the day. But it will be a special day and we want to make sure it is enjoyable for everyone.”

The duo explained that the community centre will be a holistic space providing numerous services for people and businesses. LOVE will provide space for networking, personal development and team-building classes, as well as training sessions in woodwork, eco-arts and crafts. There will also be a picnic and garden area.

The centre will also offer a ‘pay as you feel’ system, where people can be served a warm homemade meal and pay as much as they can afford.

“When your health is in this state, a situation I am experiencing, you realise that you want to do your part and give back to the community and that is what we want this place to be. A place about love, learning and giving back.”

Those who wish to attend the Christmas Day lunch or to sponsor/volunteer LOVE can contact David Abela at 9933 2211 or at david@love1c13.com