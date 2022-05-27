Updated 1.55pm

A commuter was hit by a bus after getting off another bus in Sliema, Times of Malta in informed.

According to the police, the accident happened on Tower Road at around 1230pm.

Sources told Times of Malta the pedestrian had just alighted from a bus and attempted to cross the street without noticing an approaching bus operating on route 13A.

Malta Public Transport immediately issued a statement noting that a pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident that involved one of its buses.

"The company is following its emergency response plan, which places the highest priority on health and safety.

"The emergency services were notified immediately and the company is providing all the necessary support for the competent authorities to carry out their investigations. The bus was operating route 13A in the direction towards Pembroke."

It later said it regretted the incident. An internal investigation was launched as soon as the emergency services attended to the injured person and initial findings, including CCTV footage, indicate that the pedestrian had crossed the road without looking at oncoming traffic.

"This happened after the person got off the bus at Chalet bus stop in Sliema, and proceeded to cross the road in front of the stopped bus. Unfortunately, the person was hit by another bus that was travelling in the same direction,” a spokesperson said.

She was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The nature of her injuries is not yet known.