The Comoros look set to name an outfield player in goal for their first ever knockout match at the Africa Cup of Nations against hosts Cameroon on Monday after Covid-19 cases and injuries left them with no other choice.

“We are laughing about it, we prefer to look at it like that, it’s comical,” said the minnows’ goalkeeping coach, Jean-Daniel Padovani, on Sunday.

“We have not yet decided who the goalkeeper will be.”

