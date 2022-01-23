The Comoros look set to name an outfield player in goal for their first ever knockout match at the Africa Cup of Nations against hosts Cameroon on Monday after Covid-19 cases and injuries left them with no other choice.
“We are laughing about it, we prefer to look at it like that, it’s comical,” said the minnows’ goalkeeping coach, Jean-Daniel Padovani, on Sunday.
“We have not yet decided who the goalkeeper will be.”
