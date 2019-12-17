The range of compact 35-series entry-level models to the world of Mercedes-AMG is now complete. The seven-member family extends from the A-Class as a hatchback and notchback (in a long version for China) to the CLA Coupé and Shooting Brake and the seven-seater GLB – and is now rounded off by the new GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 7.5-7.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 171-170 g/km.

The technical basis is already well-proven: the agile high-torque 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine delivers 225 kW (306 hp), which is variably distributed to all four wheels via the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and the all-wheel drive. The dynamic performance and driving experience are aimed at sporty and lifestyle-oriented target groups.

"With the new GLA 35 we are rounding off our attractive portfolio of compact entry-level models to the world of Mercedes-AMG," says Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG GmbH chairman.

"Our wide portfolio in this segment therefore has seven models with which we are able to meet wide-ranging customer wishes and are systematically able to transfer our AMG philosophy of Driving Performance to our dynamically growing compact segment. The muscular design, superior performance and thrilling handling make the new GLA 35 a sporty crossover with hallmark AMG genes."

The design of the GLA 35 is based on the AMG Line, but also makes unmistakable statements with distinctive features. The AMG-specific radiator grille emphasises the model's membership of the AMG family. Other recognition features include the trim on the louvres in the outer air inlets and the front splitter in silver chrome, or optionally in high-gloss black.

Eye-catching features when viewed from the side are the 19-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in tantalum grey with a high-sheen finish (other designs optionally available in 19, 20 or 21 inches) and the door panels with inserts in silver chrome or high-gloss black (optional). The rear view is dominated by the striking rear apron with a new diffuser insert, the AMG spoiler lip on the roof spoiler and the two round tailpipes on the left and right.

The slim, two-section rear lights lend an impression of breadth to the GLA's rear. With design features in high-gloss black, dark-tinted glass from the B-pillar to the rear and black chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes, the optional AMG Night package ensures an even more individual appearance.

In the vehicle interior, the high-tech ambience is complemented by the fully-digital displays. Characteristic touches include the seat upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre in black with contrasting topstitching in red and red seat belts. The interior trim with a carbon-fibre structure and the air vents with a red ring provide further highlights. An interior in black/neva white ARTICO man-made leather is also available as standard. There are also four optional leather upholsteries.

The combination of sporty design and sophisticated details is also featured in the MBUX infotainment system with its innovative operating and display concept. Emotively appealing presentations underline the clear control structure and feature brilliant maximum-resolution 3D graphics. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a Widescreen Cockpit and as a central element consequently emphasise the horizontal orientation of the interior design.

Whether it's operated with the touchpad, Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel, by voice control or gesture control: the control concept is both versatile and flexible. Thanks to the innovative voice control – activated with the keyword "Hey Mercedes" – the intelligent software recognises and understands practically all commands common in infotainment and vehicle control – even when expressed indirectly.