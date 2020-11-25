Companies and partnerships with an annual turnover up to €2,000,000 can now apply for an HSBC Bank Malta Fusion account online. This remote online process follows the successful introduction of a similar approach last year which has proven successful and popular with sole traders.

The new online account opening procedure for companies and partnerships will simplify and significantly reduce the amount of time required to open a Fusion account as customers can now submit all necessary documentation online and the bank will take care of the rest. Customers will only be required to have one face-to-face appointment with a Retail Business Banking (RBB) specialist in order to complete the process.

Crawford Prentice, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Malta, said: “SMEs are the backbone of Malta’s economy and moving the application process for more HSBC Fusion customers online is part of our ongoing effort to provide the most efficient service we can. Every business customer, of course, has very specific needs which is why a consultation with one of our RBB Specialists in order to tailor our services accordingly, is still required to complete the process. Our new online process provides even greater flexibility and ease for our customers, giving them the choice as to how to best invest their time.”

Designed specifically for SMEs, HSBC Fusion brings together all of our customers’ business and personal finances onto a single online platform. HSBC Fusion provides customers with deeper insight, saving customers time by providing a seamless connection to the services and support they need, thereby simplifying the process of running a business on a day to day basis.

More information is available at www.hsbc.com.mt/fusion.