Designers creating hand gel dispensers. Printers making COVID-19 social distancing stickers. Furniture companies building perspex shields.

Coronavirus threw a curveball at businesses, and while many have been left struggling to survive, others have been thinking ahead to meet a demand from the return to ‘business not as usual’.

Prism Printing had just invested in opening its first retail outlet before the outbreak in March and after the consequent closure of shops it lost an income stream in a flash. Unwilling to lay off his staff, director John Azzopardi used his imagination to adapt fast and look into post-pandemic products.

“Most of our B-to-B clients closed down and the last thing they needed was printed material,” he said.

“We print merchandise, but events were cancelled. We do canvas prints, but without an income, no one spends money on these things.”

So the printing company has moved into perspex shields, floor and shop front stickers and has set up a section of its website specifically dedicated to COVID-19.

Everyone is a potential customer in our field

Thinking ahead, Azzopardi ordered transparent two-metre-high roll-up banners from China one month ago, specifically with hairdressers in mind.

He is also predicting a demand in touchscreen stylus pens so people can avoid contact with switches, credit card machines, ATMS, and buttons on elevators.

“People do not necessarily like wearing gloves and the virus survives on the metal,” said Azzopardi about the use of these sensor pins that can hang on keychains.

Afraid to touch a metal elevator button that has been pressed by hundreds before you? Time to invest in a touch pen to keep the virus at bay.

Antibacterial pens may also find their way into offices, he suggests, and would allay fears of accidentally exchanging stationery.

His company does not qualify for government assistance, he says, and the innovative items do not make up for the losses. But Azzopardi feels they could pave the way to find new clients.

“Our advantage is that everyone is a potential customer in our field,” he said optimistically.

Delta Media Services also shares the same positive outlook about the potential of attracting new business through a disadvantageous situation.

“We have had to change the way we work in recent weeks, realising there is a need for a few basic tools to keep workers safe,” said director James Cutajar.

Their customisable hand gel dispenser stands, for example, are selling well, with sanitiser becoming an essential item for every business; and they have moved into counter shields and stickers too.

The printing, signage and design company actually invested more than ever before in advertising over the partial lockdown, and what started off as an experiment is being injected with more funds in the hope that the end result would be new clients they never had contact with before.

Even some furniture manufacturers and importers have had to diversify, with Domestica Ltd shifting fast from kitchens to COVID-19 protection safety panels.

“We had the tools and the knowhow so we can offer a variety of wood colours and finishes,” said director Chris Vassallo Cesareo.

They are also about to launch restaurant dividers that will see a new layout at eateries.

Vassallo Cesareo told Times of Malta it had been a fast learning curve for the carpentry and design company, which has had to find a way to keep sales going.